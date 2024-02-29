Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,894 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 2,206,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,453,945. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $198.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

