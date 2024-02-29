Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 50 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $629.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.29. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $636.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.