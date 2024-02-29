Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes $354,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 2.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Toro by 21.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Toro by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 174,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,364. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock valued at $729,874 in the last 90 days. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

