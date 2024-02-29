Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.43. 52,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,439. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

