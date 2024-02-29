iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.02

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 3466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $602.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 494,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

