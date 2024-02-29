iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.02

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 3466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.57.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $602.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.63.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
