iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.62

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $908.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
