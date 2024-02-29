iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.62

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.62 and last traded at $43.55, with a volume of 5962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.28.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $908.52 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,888,980,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.