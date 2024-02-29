iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,779,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,615,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $33.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

