iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,278 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises 1.4% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $82,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 312,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,220,000 after buying an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,685,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,443 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

