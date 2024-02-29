iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,213. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $333.68. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

