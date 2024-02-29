iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Cynosure Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.65. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

