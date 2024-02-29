iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Lowered by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $98.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

