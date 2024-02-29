iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 18,031 shares.The stock last traded at $270.01 and had previously closed at $269.82.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.