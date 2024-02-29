Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 275 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after purchasing an additional 526,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 97.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NUE opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $193.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

