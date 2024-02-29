Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.93. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HGV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.