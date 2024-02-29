Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 524 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $19,373,000.
Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of CDAY stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
