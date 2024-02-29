Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 524 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,317,000 after purchasing an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $19,373,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $71.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.62 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,397.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CDAY

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.