Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 699 Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

