Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Marathon Oil by 57.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 607,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 221,388 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,527,000 after purchasing an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 222.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 849,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 334,727 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.