Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

