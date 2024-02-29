Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock worth $13,007,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $273.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.