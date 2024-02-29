Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $56,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 292,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 277,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 220,890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 290,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $42.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

