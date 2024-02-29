Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $77,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $147.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock worth $40,224,844 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

