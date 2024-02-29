Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $20.55 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.20.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

