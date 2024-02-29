Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $523.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $524.69.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

