Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Microchip Technology Price Performance
MCHP stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
