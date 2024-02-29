Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases 82 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,209,000 after acquiring an additional 155,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,665,000 after acquiring an additional 93,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

