Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,583 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after buying an additional 694,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.47 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $39.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.