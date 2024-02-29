Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 1,654 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 88.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 657.1% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 116,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 101,239 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 304,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

