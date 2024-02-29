Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 331 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DINO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,853,000 after purchasing an additional 357,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,155,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,976,000 after acquiring an additional 126,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE DINO opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

