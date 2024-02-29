Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Financial Group news, VP Mark A. Weiss sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,684.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $1,725,145. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $126.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.78.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

