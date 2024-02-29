Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Shares of BLDR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.41. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.47 and a 1 year high of $194.88.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

