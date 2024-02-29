J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.
J. M. Smucker Stock Performance
NYSE SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.
J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.
J. M. Smucker Company Profile
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Stories
