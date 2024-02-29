J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.450-9.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $9.45-9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $121.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.66. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.