Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Jamf from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Jamf from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Jamf from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jamf in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.33.

JAMF stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Jamf has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,229.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,677 shares of company stock worth $592,290 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

