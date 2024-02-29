Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.15-$19.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.150-19.350 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.40.

JAZZ stock traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. 315,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,858. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $111.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

