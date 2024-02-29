Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $129.70, but opened at $125.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $121.05, with a volume of 315,903 shares trading hands.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.40.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

