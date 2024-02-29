JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $1,929,150.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,303,975.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $210,204.54.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Yossi Sela sold 18,487 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $502,661.53.

FROG stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -74.67 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,192,000 after buying an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in JFrog by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after buying an additional 1,302,699 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 10.2% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after buying an additional 192,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,059,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 754,333 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

