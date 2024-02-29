JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 4,797 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00.

FROG opened at $44.80 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FROG shares. TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

