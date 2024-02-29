JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Yossi Sela Sells 4,797 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Yossi Sela sold 4,797 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $210,204.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,455,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Yossi Sela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Yossi Sela sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,929,150.00.
JFrog Trading Up 0.9 %
FROG opened at $44.80 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.
JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.
