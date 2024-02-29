John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.33

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 11184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,218,000 after purchasing an additional 622,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 406,774 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 175,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154,879 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

