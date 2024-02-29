John M. A. Donelson Sells 16,073 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Centrus Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
