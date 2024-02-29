John M. A. Donelson Sells 16,073 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU) Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 16,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $646,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 491.41% and a net margin of 26.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Centrus Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $269,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. TheStreet upgraded Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

