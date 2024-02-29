Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.14.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.