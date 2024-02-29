Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $188.46, with a volume of 19125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.