Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $193.82 and last traded at $188.46, with a volume of 19125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.
The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.94.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
