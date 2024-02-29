Joseph M. Busky Purchases 2,150 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,652.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,652.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $45.10 on Thursday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $98.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

