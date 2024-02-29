JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.76

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $87.76 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $820,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

