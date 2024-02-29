JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $65.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.92.

NTNX opened at $59.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.27. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 477,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 40,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

