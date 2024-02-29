JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.66) to GBX 3,050 ($38.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,500 ($31.71) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.31) to GBX 3,550 ($45.03) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,308.33 ($41.96).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,004 ($38.10) on Monday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($47.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,854.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,856.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,983.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

