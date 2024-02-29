Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 3.66% of Kellanova worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,491,854.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $46,770,248 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.45%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

