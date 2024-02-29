Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,206 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.74% of Kellanova worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after purchasing an additional 196,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,559,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200,870 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $55.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $46,770,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kellanova from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.