Kevin Rendino Purchases 10,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,529.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 20th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,313 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $16,734.44.
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $9,509.88.
180 Degree Capital Stock Performance
180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.39.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.
