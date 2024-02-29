Kevin Rendino Purchases 10,000 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,529.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Kevin Rendino purchased 10,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,313 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $16,734.44.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Kevin Rendino bought 2,451 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $9,509.88.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.06. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 297,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.