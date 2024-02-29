KeyCorp Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $10.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HCAT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.35. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,475 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

