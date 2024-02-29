KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,481.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KEY opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.