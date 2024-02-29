Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $153.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

